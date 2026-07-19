What would Mitch McConnell do?

At Trump’s January 6 impeachment vote in 2021, the spry 78-year-old Republican Senate Minority Leader claimed the president needn’t face congressional accountability since the justice system could still punish him for his failed coup attempt.

But in 2024 the Supreme Court granted presidents absolute immunity for nearly all crimes committed in their official capacity (Trump v. United States), eliminating the pathway McConnell laid out in his decision to acquit. The court went further, in Trump v. Anderson overruling Colorado’s decision to remove Trump from the presidential ballot in line with Section 3 of the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment. That’s the one we wrote after the Civil War, disqualifying previous officeholders who had “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

So what would McConnell do now? The Supreme Court has eliminated criminal accountability for high crimes and misdemeanors, and it has gutted the states’ rights to the same. Senate conviction and disqualification remain the lone mechanisms for removing a treasonous president and preventing them from holding future office. If forced to vote on a Trump impeachment, would McConnell conjure some new constitutional or parliamentary excuse for abdicating his duty? Would he pull a John McCain, who in one of his final acts before succumbing to brain cancer famously voted down a Trump measure to eliminate Obamacare?

Perhaps McConnell would simply vote Not Guilty, issue no statement, and leave it at that. Unlike the 2021 impeachment, he’s no longer functioning as his party’s leader in the chamber. In fact it’s unclear whether McConnell retains any functioning brain activity whatsoever. The final proposition for Mitch McConnell may not be impeach or die, but rather impeach, then die. Like McCain’s: save Obamacare, then die. Or McCain protege Lindsey Graham’s: start a war on Iran, then die.

The rest of us do not have one foot in the grave; there is more on the line and more to consider. The remaining 52 Republican senators (plus MAGA Democrat John Fetterman) and 218 GOP House members face a very real binary choice. It is the collective decision we face in our 250th year as a nation: impeach or die. We either impeach, convict, and remove Trump from office – or it’s lights out for these United States. It is a time for choosing. All Americans will ultimately be forced to decide: are you with us or against us?

Is the Supreme Court with us or against us?

We face more than the spiritual death of a nation. More than the end of our great experiment in democracy. This is life and death, quite literally, for hundreds of thousands of Americans. Maybe millions. Absent impeachment, we’re staring into the abyss of raw, hot, uncontrollable civil war.

I want you to picture chaos, worse than you can possibly imagine. Death squads. Death camps. Detonations of nuclear power plants. Famine.

This doesn’t look anything like the first American Civil War. This looks like Syria under Bashar al-Assad. Like Myanmar after the coup. Libya. Sudan.

This is where we are headed, if we don’t head it off ourselves first. Catastrophic, civilizational violence will engulf us if we fail to deploy the nonviolent, constitutional tool the framers fashioned to remove the murderous dictator currently turning the White House into his hardened, permanent military headquarters. Impeachment is our only off-ramp, however bumpy it will inevitably be.

Trump has deployed the National Guard throughout Washington DC and has established standing “quick reaction forces” (sound familiar?) in every state. A massive swath of public lands surrounding the White House is being cordoned off, establishing a buffer zone around a secure area around a fortified defense perimeter around the president’s bunker.

Trump has built dozens of concentration camps throughout the country, and staffed them with a reconstitution of the Ku Klux Klan. The administration claims there is a resurgence of political terrorism, has deemed anyone opposed to fascism an enemy of the state, and demanded a third of a trillion dollars in special military spending to combat these domestic targets. The Department of Homeland Security’s official account openly fantasizes about “America After 100 Million Deportations” – the removal of 29% of the country.

Are the Democrats with us or against us?

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On Wednesday the US Navy Blue Angels “buzzed” a packed Pensacola beach with a dangerously low flyover. Umbrellas and blankets went flying, eardrums were blown, small children screamed. In 2011, following a similar debacle, the head of the Blue Angels stopped the performance and resigned from his position. This time around, the acting Navy secretary proudly declared there would be no reprimands, no firings, no problem. In lieu of accountability, “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth taunted the American people: “The flyovers will continue until morale improves.”

This was no accident. This was a test. These are the most elite airmen in the Navy. The actions are precise, and they are deliberate. The US Navy conducted a trial run in Pensacola – not to see how the citizens would react, but to see if anyone in the chain of command would stop it from happening. This type of terrifyingly low flyover is deliberately deployed in theaters of war. This week the Navy was asked to do it to its own citizens – and everyone complied.

They are waging a war on their own citizens, and the ICE killings are the opening salvo. Trump and his allies are not only preparing for that fight; they are turning the gears that make it inevitable. State-sponsored white supremacist terror thrills the GOP – but it also deliberately provokes nonviolent opposition. None of this is new; the physics of conflict are immutable. When faced with enough violations, the human drive for freedom emerges en masse and the authoritarian instinct to quash that freedom reacts with escalating violence.

Sit with the fact that we are already locked in the unstoppable escalatory physics of total state crisis. Not a constitutional crisis. A shooting war. These primal forces of nature cannot be stopped; they can only be slowed.

Unless we impeach. Unless we convict. Unless we remove Trump from office, and not a small number of his co-conspirators along with him. Conspiracy to overthrow the United States government and massacre its citizens. Conspiracy to commit treason. Conspiracy to commit genocide.

A permanent granite helipad on the White House lawn?

Now imagine if we actually go through with it. The House of Representatives advances articles of impeachment and the Senate convicts. What then? Do you really expect Trump to just walk away? He’s still pushing the big lie that birthed the January 6 insurrection. His core political principle holds that January 6 was necessary and patriotic, that its perpetrators deserve taxpayer-funded compensation. What do you honestly think will happen if Trump is impeached?

It’s not going to be pretty.

Yet for too long, we have legitimized the specter of political violence by granting it a veto over the democratic action it threatens to punish. The crackdown is coming – one way or the other. The crisis point is coming. All Americans will be forced to choose: are you with us, or against us? Regular people like you and me will be forced to choose: Freedom? Liberty? 250 more years of America? Or Trump’s hellscape. Everyone must choose, including elected officials. Especially elected officials.

They choose Trump over the nation while he cuts USAID, killing hundreds of thousands worldwide. They stand with Trump over the people while he slashes the USDA, CDC, FAA, and NOAA, imperiling our food supply, public health, air safety, and weather readiness for decades to come. They defend Trump while he pays himself directly from the Treasury and speedruns national insolvency. While he destabilizes the global economy with war in Iran. While he is a credibly accused child rapist who protects a ring of child rapists.

Will Congress remain on side when the ICE killings scalate from weekly to daily? To hourly? When even their own family members are assaulted, deprived of their rights, and shipped off to Alligator Auschwitz? When peaceful protestors are gunned down in the streets? When the United States executes voters at polling locations on Election Day?

When will it be enough for congressional Republicans to finally stop the bleeding and impeach President Trump? When will the Democrats stand up and stop playing along with the totalitarian charade?

The civil war has already begun. Very slowly, very incrementally. But it’s here. You think Elon Musk’s inauguration day Nazi salutes were a joke? They’re waging war on us, and the sooner we wake up and realize it, the better. Not so we can arm ourselves and fight fire with fire. But so we can end this thing before it spirals further out of control. So we can general strike. So Congress can do its job, restore some semblance of regular order, and right this capsized ship of state.

And if they don’t? The guillotine. The firing squad. Good old-fashioned hemlock. Take your pick: the punishment for treason is death.

That’s what this is: treason, all the way down. Trump, Vice President Vance, and dozens of administration officials are guilty of treason. Their fate is already sealed.

At Nuremberg, the United States tried Germany’s judges and justice ministers – not for committing atrocities, but for making atrocity legal. Sometimes a vote itself is a criminal act. The Constitution shields congressional activity (or inactivity) from prosecution, but look where we are now that the Supreme Court has extended that shield to the commander in chief.

A few hundred members of Congress stand in the breach between a fraying democracy and utter catastrophe; they have exactly one job. All of them, regardless of party or chamber, of history or future. They have one job now: to impeach and remove the president and his openly fascist junta. If they don’t? They’re guilty of treason, too. You’re either with us or against us.

Impeach or die.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: