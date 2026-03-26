Gavin Newsom is a Republican’s idea of a Democratic president. That’s a problem.

Shameless, naked ambition. Wealth and conventional good looks. Bending on every issue, pandering to every audience – and completely full of shit. Republicans see in Gavin Newsom every stereotype they’ve come to expect in a Democratic leader. They know how to exploit that image, and that’s exactly why they’re seeding the mainstream discourse with Gavin enthusiasm.

“JD Vance is subhuman, and Gavin Newsom moggs,” said right-wing misogynist influencer Clavicular. “[Vance]’s got a very short total facial width-to-height ratio, he’s obese, very recessed side profile, whereas Newsom is like a six-foot-three chad.”

Clavicular went on to call the California Governor a “degenerate,” and a “liar,” but said he’d vote for him anyway based purely on looks. Gavin proudly ran with the unsolicited endorsement, which isn’t surprising considering the first two guests on his podcast were Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon. When Gavin began mimicking President Trump’s memetic shitposting, Bannon told his MAGA audience to “start paying attention to this, because it’s not going to go away.”

Selling Gavin’s potency to the right is a neat trick, but Bannon isn’t exactly pushing a radical position. Gavin’s leading in early polls. We’re years away from the Democratic primary, but if it were held today he would likely win – only to get crushed in the general election.

First and foremost, Gavin is for they/them. Not in the sense that he’s a champion of trans rights – he’s not – but in the fact that he doesn’t stand for anything at all. While the reactionary right wing of the Democratic party took the ad campaign Trump used to annihilate Kamala Harris as an excuse to discard immigrants and queer people, the effort to portray her as a radical only worked because Kamala failed to define herself first. It was never about bigotry. It was about deeply ineffectual campaign comms.

Gavin presents this problem on steroids. Kamala was a poor communicator, but she actually believed in something. The only thing Gavin believes in is Gavin.