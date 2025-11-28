Black Friday Special: Is Trump Laying the Groundwork for Socialism?
Background reading for tomorrow's Substack live conversation
I promise, we did not plan this. We didn’t even expect it.
We did not have a Zohran Mamdani-Donald Trump lovefest on our bingo card.
The Old Continent mused that President Trump might be unwittingly laying the groundwork for socialism back in September, and we’ve been working for weeks to schedule tomorrow’s livestream conversation exploring the topic. At 3pm EST / noon P…