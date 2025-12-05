Background Reading for JoeWrote Livestream (5pm EST / 2pm PST TODAY)
What do Joe and I have to say about American Nuremberg and the radical left?
Im a huge fan of Joe Wrote.
Since joining Substack last year, I’ve consistently enjoyed the writer and labor organizer’s rich takes on centrism, mainstream media narratives, socialism, and the best path forward for both the Democratic party and the country as a whole.
I could not be more excited to feature Joe on a livestream, coming up today at 5pm EST / 2pm PST.
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