Angie Craig v. Peggy Flanagan: MN Dem Primary Debate Coverage

Inside vs. outside. Establishment vs. progressive. AIPAC vs everyone else. This race has it all.

With the eyes of the political world on the heated Democratic Senate primary race in Michigan – and Maine and Texas before that – Minnesota’s contest to succeed the retiring Senator Tina Smith has quietly emerged as a high-stakes barnburner.

Producer Zach and I watched Monday’s Minnesota Public Radio debate between Congresswoman Angie Craig and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan live, providing commentary along with the enthusiastic participation of viewers in the live chat. Thank you to everyone who was able to attend!

JOIN US LIVE WEDNESDAY! 12pm EST / 9am PST

ABDUL EL-SAYED V. HALEY STEVENS: MICHIGAN DEM SENATE DEBATE REWATCH AND DISCUSSION

MI Dem Senate Debate Rewatch

Producer Zach and I will watch and discuss Monday night’s incredible debate between Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary contestants

LIVE Weds, July 29 at 12pm EST

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts: