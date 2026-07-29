Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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Angie Craig v. Peggy Flanagan: MN Dem Primary Debate Coverage

Producer Zach and I provide live commentary on the high-stakes debate
Evan Stern's avatar
Producer Zach's avatar
Evan Stern and Producer Zach

Inside vs. outside. Establishment vs. progressive. AIPAC vs everyone else. This race has it all.

With the eyes of the political world on the heated Democratic Senate primary race in Michigan – and Maine and Texas before that – Minnesota’s contest to succeed the retiring Senator Tina Smith has quietly emerged as a high-stakes barnburner.

Producer Zach and I watched Monday’s Minnesota Public Radio debate between Congresswoman Angie Craig and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan live, providing commentary along with the enthusiastic participation of viewers in the live chat. Thank you to everyone who was able to attend!

JOIN US LIVE WEDNESDAY! 12pm EST / 9am PST

ABDUL EL-SAYED V. HALEY STEVENS: MICHIGAN DEM SENATE DEBATE REWATCH AND DISCUSSION

MI Dem Senate Debate Rewatch

Producer Zach and I will watch and discuss Monday night’s incredible debate between Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary contestants

LIVE Weds, July 29 at 12pm EST

Subscribe to Certain Thoughts – free gets you six months of archives, premium unlocks everything and funds my dream. Either way, I'm glad you're here.

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Previously, on Certain Thoughts:

Angie Craig Is Ratfucking Peggy Flanagan

Evan Stern
·
Apr 17
Angie Craig Is Ratfucking Peggy Flanagan

On Flag Day in 2016, David Daley published Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy.

Read full story

Certain Sips: The Weekend Brew—Drake, Deb Haaland, and Peggy Flanagan

Evan Stern
·
February 24, 2025
Certain Sips: The Weekend Brew—Drake, Deb Haaland, and Peggy Flanagan

A weekly cultural and political brief—Certain Sips: the Weekend Brew

Read full story

UNLOCKED: The Revolution Begins in Minneapolis

Evan Stern
·
Jan 7
UNLOCKED: The Revolution Begins in Minneapolis

This essay was originally published behind a paywall on December 19, 2025. I did not expect it to become so relevant so soon. In light of today’s events, I am reposting without the paywall. -Evan (1/7/26)

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