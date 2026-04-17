Two days before Donald Trump descended the golden escalator in 2016, David Daley published Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy.

The book documents how Republican operatives ran a coordinated strategy to flood state legislative races with dark money, seize control of the post-2010 redistricting process, and lock in minoritarian rule at both the state and federal level. The cascading effects – gerrymandered legislatures turbocharging voter suppression, broad electoral delegitimization, and crumbling democratic infrastructure – made January 6 possible.

By the Trump era, the term ‘ratfuck’ had colloquially evolved to refer to general political tricks of questionable legality, morality, or both. January 6 – the single greatest ratfucking attempt in American history – occurred sixty years to the day after an acronym for the term first appeared in a California Tech (Caltech’s student newspaper) headline about a student prank: “Tech Scores First Televised RF.”

Political operatives on California campuses soon graduated and brought the term – and the trickery – to Washington. Woodward and Bernstein mainstreamed it in All the President’s Men, and Daley modernized our understanding of the term to appreciate when the harm it describes is less individualized and more systemic. The GOP Trump inherited was built on ratfucking. January 6 was his attempt to ratfuck the nation.

But Republicans do not hold a monopoly on dirty tricks. Just this week, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig – who raised eyebrows earlier this year for praising ICE’s work in her state – launched a campaign to steal the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party endorsement from her primary opponent, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. Craig is laying the groundwork to prosecute a bad-faith, cynical charge against Flanagan and her supporters – with the ultimate hope of disqualifying Flanagan delegates from the nominating convention and/or appealing to party leaders to revoke the endorsement should she lose it.

Retiring Senator Tina Smith endorsed Flanagan to be her successor.

Craig has every reason to attempt this gambit at this time. Flanagan is leading in polling, endorsements, and grassroots support; she has emerged as the heavy favorite to secure the party’s all-important imprimatur. Craig has vowed to run in the primary election even without it, and ratfucking a fellow DFLer isn’t likely to be seen as disqualifying among the voters she is targeting. But it should.

On April 7, Craig’s campaign manager sent a letter to the party, its officers, and Chair Richard Carlbom “to request a formal investigation into a series of antisemitic incidents that have occurred during organizing unit conventions within the DFL as well as incidents targeting members of our staff.”

What are these incidents? The letter cites a hateful phone call from an unknown number, asserting (absent any evidence) the caller is “believed to be a delegate.” It then reports another delegate for calling for an end to aid to Israel, saying “I honestly think we should nuke them,” and for repeatedly valorizing anti-oligarchy violence.

That’s it. This is the sum total of antisemitism that has prompted the Craig campaign to demand the DFL “take appropriate action and make clear that antisemitism in addition to other forms of hate will not be tolerated in our party.”

The letter calls for accountability and decisive action:

“Our campaign remains committed to moving the DFL and the state of Minnesota forward – and that commitment includes holding our own party accountable. Hate in all forms must be called out, whether it comes from the right or the left. We hope this serves as a necessary wake-up call for the DFL. We urge prompt and decisive action – action that allows the DFL to live up to our shared goal of building a big-tent party rooted in the principles of respect, dignity, and integrity.”

If the DFL had a genuine antisemitism problem, Craig’s team would have identified it. Instead, they rely on an anonymous hate call they claim came from a delegate, and anti-Israel sentiment that has no relation to Jews. Craig has ventured to indict this delegate by conflating their animosity toward Israel with their extreme hatred of the rich and powerful – conjuring an antisemitic stereotype and projecting it onto someone they cannot pin to anything actually antisemitic. Where no trope exists, Craig has perpetuated one in order to disqualify this delegate from the party process.

That’s what this is really about. The formal investigation Craig is requesting is a witch hunt designed to smear – and disqualify – as many anti-Israel delegates as possible before the state convention on May 29. Never mind that opposing Israel isn’t antisemitic. Never mind that “I don’t believe Luigi Mangione did anything wrong” only became antisemitic when Craig’s campaign implied that vengeance against corporate greed reflects a hatred of Jews.

Share

The Craig campaign sent the letter exclusively to Jewish Insider – not a neutral news outlet that stumbled onto a story, but a pro-Israel publication that constitutionally views Palestinian solidarity organizing as a threat to Jewish safety. The story entered the political conversation pre-framed, laundered through the credibility of a Jewish communal outlet, and legible to every pro-Israel donor and establishment Democrat grasping for a brake on Flanagan’s momentum.

None of this is legitimate. Angie Craig is losing, and her only shot at blocking the endorsement requires the removal of scores of Flanagan delegates. The Venn diagram of DFLers most activated against Israel and excited about Peggy Flanagan is a circle. If Craig can successfully oust these Flanagan delegates, the party will also be blocked from adapting its platform to the new anti-Israel consensus among its membership. For the corporate, pro-Israel coalition backing Craig’s run for Senate, it’s a two-for-one.

Craig is not the first Minnesotan to weaponize Jewish identity in a senate contest. 1990, Rudy Boschwitz was the incumbent Republican senator, facing an improbable challenge from a scrappy Carleton College professor named Paul Wellstone. Five days before the election, Boschwitz sent a letter to Minnesota Jewish community members and leaders arguing that Wellstone was a bad Jew: He had married a non-Jewish woman. He hadn’t given his children a Jewish education or bar and bat mitzvahs. He was, the letter implied, not authentically Jewish enough to deserve the community’s support – and by extension, not trustworthy enough to represent its interests in the Senate.

The Boschwitz letter was signed by 72 prominent Minnesota Jews. It was designed to suppress Jewish support for Wellstone and frame the Democrat as a threat and a betrayal. It backfired completely. The Jewish community reacted with revulsion. Non-Jewish voters reacted with revulsion. The gambit was so nakedly cynical – such a transparent attempt to weaponize religious identity for political gain – that it generated sympathy for Wellstone and contempt for Boschwitz. The letter may well have handed Wellstone the decisive margin of victory. It ended Boschwitz’s career.

Where Boschwitz weaponized Jewish concerns to suppress Jewish votes, Craig is weaponizing Jewish concerns to suppress those in solidarity with the Palestinians. And the Lebanese. And the Iranians. And the Americans getting raked at the filling station. It’s pretty much Craig against the world at this point, which makes this naked instrumentalization of her Judaism even more stark and shameful than her predecessor’s.

From March 23. DFLers caucusing against ICE, for Ilhan Omar, and for Peggy Flanagan is a perfect storm for Angie Craig. (taylordahlin.com)

Republican ratfucking is an ambient condition of American politics. It’s what they do. Craig is a Democrat, seeking the support of a party that defends democratic norms, fairness, and human rights. She is deploying a Jewish communal weapon inside her own coalition, against her own party’s delegate process, to override the democratic will of DFL members who have organized, caucused, and earned their seats at the convention.

If plan A – delegate disqualification – fails, Craig need only draw on lessons from the 2025 Minneapolis mayoral race for plan B. Democratic Socialist and fierce Israel critic Omar Fateh secured the party’s endorsement at the city convention, at which point incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey immediately appealed to his establishment allies on the state party’s Constitution, Bylaws and Rules Committee. Citing irregularities and convention mismanagement, the committee ratfucked the insurgent State Senator out of his endorsement. Frey went on to hold off Fateh in a closely contested general election.

Representative Ilhan Omar was characteristically candid: “It is inexcusable to overturn the DFL endorsement from Omar Fateh. A small group, a majority living outside Minneapolis, met privately to overturn the will of Minneapolis delegates who volunteered, organized, and participated in a months-long DFL process. Unacceptable.”

Craig is laying the groundwork to replicate Frey’s handiwork. The April 7 letter established the frame. The April 14 Jewish Insider piece amplified and legitimized the attack. In the remaining weeks before the convention, Craig’s team will deploy more official letters, friendly media, press conferences, and perhaps even advertisements to bolster its case.

Frey and Craig at the Jewish Communal Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

If the party remains disciplined and rejects the request for a formal investigation, Craig will argue the DFL was negligent and must cancel the endorsement to reclaim its credibility. If the party acquiesces and launches the witch hunt, it will validate the false claim of widespread antisemitism. Either way, the establishment-aligned candidate is attempting to sacrifice her party’s legitimacy at the altar of her own ambition.

Not for nothing that ratfucking on behalf of the inexcusable pro-Israel status quo squarely validates classic antisemitic stereotypes. The substance of Craig’s complaint conflates Jewish power with elite economic influence, as does her bald-faced attempt to subvert the democratic process in the name of protecting Jews. It’s Elders of Zion all the way down.

The DFL can either tolerate this ratfuckery and enshrine it as standard operating procedure, or make an example of it and draw the line here and now: No Democratic laundering of the antisemitism industrial complex. No bad-faith, cynical attacks on the coalition’s democratic process. No manipulating party members while demanding they hand you an endorsement.

If the DFL doesn’t respond with force and clarity, it ratifies the Frey/Fateh precedent, embraces the Boschwitz playbook, and tells its most energized members that the establishment will always find a procedural weapon to undermine them. Boschwitz TKO’d himself. It’s on Minnesotan Democrats to knock out Craig. They beat back ICE; they can defeat the political machinations ICE-aligned Democrats will use to maintain their grip on power.

Only one delegate should be removed from the May 29 state convention: Representative Angie Craig.

Share

Previously, on Certain Thoughts: