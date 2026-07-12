AI and the Data Center Revolution, with Jon Neumann

As previously noted, Jon Neumann is not your typical Substack essayist. He’s an elected local official. When he assesses this unique moment and where we go from here, I’m extremely interested in his take.

In Beginning the World Again, Jon draws on his real experience with a diverse range of constituents and activists. In the seething rage against AI data centers, Jon identifies a non-partisan, deeply charged spirit that could mobilize the masses not only against the latest capitalist outrage – but toward a total revolution in our economic and political life.

Check out Jon’s essay, subscribe to his Substack, and enjoy this conversation.

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