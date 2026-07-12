Certain Thoughts

Certain Thoughts

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AI and the Data Center Revolution, with Jon Neumann

The non-partisan rage fueling a national reckoning with capital and corruption
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Evan Stern and Jon Neumann
Jul 12, 2026
∙ Paid
Massive six-alarm blaze engulfs California warehouse, employee detained

As previously noted, Jon Neumann is not your typical Substack essayist. He’s an elected local official. When he assesses this unique moment and where we go from here, I’m extremely interested in his take.

In Beginning the World Again, Jon draws on his real experience with a diverse range of constituents and activists. In the seething rage against AI data centers, Jon identifies a non-partisan, deeply charged spirit that could mobilize the masses not only against the latest capitalist outrage – but toward a total revolution in our economic and political life.

Check out Jon’s essay, subscribe to his Substack, and enjoy this conversation.

2076
Beginning the World Again
“We have it in our power to begin the world over again.” Thomas Paine - Common Sense…
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9 days ago · 6 likes · 1 comment · Jon Neumann

SAVE THE DATE

ISRAEL HAS LOST ITS RIGHT TO EXIST

LIVE W/ Joe Wrote JULY 15 AT 4 EST:

ISRAEL HAS LOST ITS RIGHT TO EXIST

Nations that follow international law are treated with dignity and respect. Those that violate them must face the consequences of their actions. In recent weeks and months Joe and I have named Israel’s forfeiture of certain rights of national determination, based on its conduct since October 7, 2023. Join us Wednesday for a round of emphatic agreement and perhaps some areas of distinction.

Live with JoeWrote on 7/15 at 4est

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