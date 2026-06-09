In just a few short days, I turn 42.

Ever since I was a kid, I always said that by the time I turned 42, I wanted to have that elusive orange checkmark next to my name on Substack – indicating more than a hundred paid subscribers.

Lock in 42% off forever

I’m still a few premium subscribers short of my goal, which is why I am offering a special 42% discount if you upgrade in the next seven days. That is a permanent discount! For as long as you subscribe to Certain Thoughts, you’ll get all the premium content and full access to the archives for only $58/year.

“By the time I turn 42 in 2026, I will have 100 paid subscribers on Substack, a website that doesn’t yet exist.” - Evan Stern (age 14)

With Certain Thoughts, you never quite know what you’re going to get. One day you’ll receive a passionate political plea; the next a lighthearted satire. You’ll enjoy regular installments of Trader Joe’s Tuesday Treats, along with unscheduled meditations on film, music, and the written word.

Whether you subscribe to Certain Thoughts for politics, culture, or the occasional note of personal memoir, you can always look forward to carefully crafted prose and raw, unvarnished candor.

Your support means everything. Here’s why a premium subscription to Certain Thoughts is worth it:

Full archive access - Free subscribers only get the last six months

Premium content - Some of my best work

Support the ecosystem - I reinvest subscription income in other writers

Enable more content - Your support lets me write more and develop new projects

You’ll engage more - People value what they invest in

Fund emerging writers - Help me support and collaborate with new voices

It feels good - Monthly or annual recurring retail therapy

Bottom line: Your attention is precious, and your financial support lets me keep creating while supporting other emerging creators too.

Lock in 42% off forever